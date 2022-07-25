Souders Financial Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.33. 79,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

