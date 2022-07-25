Southern Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,873 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

