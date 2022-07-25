Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

