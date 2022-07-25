Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $623,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,233,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $99.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

