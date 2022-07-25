Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM opened at $117.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $110.35 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79.

