Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IHE opened at $189.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.41. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.96 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

