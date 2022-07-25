SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

