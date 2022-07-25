SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $160.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

