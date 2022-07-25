SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPAB opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.39.

