SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $63,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

