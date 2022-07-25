SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,815 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,503,000 after acquiring an additional 530,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 521,418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 1,361,463 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 809,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 303,872 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

