SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,666 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $62.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

