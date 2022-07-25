Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 7% This Week

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000254 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00095036 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010283 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 877,949,484 coins and its circulating supply is 779,980,197 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.