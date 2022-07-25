SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.