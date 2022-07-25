Stacks Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Stacks has a total market cap of $532.88 million and $13.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,319,443 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

