Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading Down 5.7%

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.32. 2,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 767,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Starry Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,222,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.