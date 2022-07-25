StockNews.com Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

ENV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 318,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.56 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Envestnet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

