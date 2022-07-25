StockNews.com Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Buy

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:THO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.07. 545,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.