Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.72 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.