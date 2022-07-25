Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 4,519 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,912,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

