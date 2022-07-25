Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 366 ($4.38).

LON:KETL opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.61. The company has a market capitalization of £332.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,604.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 154.22 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.66).

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($29,774.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

