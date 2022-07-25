Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,981,449 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 386,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,096,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 126,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

