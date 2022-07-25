Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,105.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $889,273.91 and $2,105.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00676179 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,194,474 coins and its circulating supply is 46,494,474 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

