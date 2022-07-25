Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.17-$7.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.25.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,560. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

