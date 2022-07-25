SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Down 2.0 %
SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
