SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

SuperCom Trading Down 2.0 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

