SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $59.22 million and $11.04 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About SuperFarm
SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.
