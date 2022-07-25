SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $59.22 million and $11.04 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002314 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.