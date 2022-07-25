SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Cap of $656,519.58

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $656,519.58 and approximately $1,431.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,180 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.