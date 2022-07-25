Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.
Synaptics Stock Performance
SYNA stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.97. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.