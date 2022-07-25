Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.97. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

