SVB Financial Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SIVBP)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.
SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %
SIVBP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,032. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
