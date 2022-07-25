SVB Financial Group Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SIVBP)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SIVBP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,032. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

