Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $182,914.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.29 or 0.99987496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,309,752 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

