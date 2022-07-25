swisspartners Ltd. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2,592.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,390. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

