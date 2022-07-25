swisspartners Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.80. 32,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.08.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

