swisspartners Ltd. Invests $369,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.90. 31,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,556. The company has a market cap of $497.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

