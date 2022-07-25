swisspartners Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.21. 187,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

