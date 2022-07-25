Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.01. Symbotic shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.9 %

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

