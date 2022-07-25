Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $135.80 on Monday. Synaptics has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics



Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

