T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $132.48 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

