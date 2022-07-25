Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 109,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $445.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

