Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.28).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.33. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,600.42). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,570.05). Insiders have bought a total of 46,771 shares of company stock worth $5,481,466 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

