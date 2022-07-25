Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.97) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.28) to GBX 189 ($2.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.28).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.33. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.