TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires $41,704.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,564,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

Shares of TELA opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

