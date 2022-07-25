TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires $41,704.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,564,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

Shares of TELA opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

