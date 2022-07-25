Tellor (TRB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.84 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Tellor has a total market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $35.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.44 or 0.00098066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

