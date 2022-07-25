Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 174,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,016,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. Research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Tellurian by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 53,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

