Tenable (TENB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 2.6 %

TENB stock opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tenable

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.