TenUp (TUP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,810.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $409,597.28 and $30,810.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00145763 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008494 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,205,244 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
