Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $820.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $851.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $852.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

