Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

