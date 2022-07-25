TFC Financial Management Acquires 290 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,620,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

ATR opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

