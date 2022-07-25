TFC Financial Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.