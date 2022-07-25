TFC Financial Management Has $28.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 8.1% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management owned about 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,889,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,795,000 after acquiring an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

