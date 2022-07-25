TFC Financial Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TFC Financial Management decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.